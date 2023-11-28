Medeama need financial support to continue CAF Champions League campaign - Moses Armah

President of Medeama SC has revealed the financial burden on the club as they embark on their historic CAF Champions League journey.

After winning the Ghana Premier League last year, the Mauve and Yellows have been actively participating in the CAF Champions League.

Despite it being their first appearance in the competition, the Tarkwa-based maneuvered their way into the Group stage of the competition and have already honoured their first match against Al Ahly which they lost 3-0.

Following the defeat, Medeama are expected to continue their journey with their next game set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium against Algerian side Belouizdad on Friday, December 1.

"It is not easy but we are waiting [for funds from sponsors]. We have returned. Goldfields gave us 100,000 USD which we used to prepare for our first game," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"We were waiting for CAF to give us something but till date, we have received nothing we hope that other money that we should get will come.

"We are still preparing. We haven't given anybody pressure I don't want to talk much about money. We want to concentrate on the match to bring glory to Ghana as we are determined to be victorious that is what we are focused on."