Medeama new boy Daniel Lomotey bags two goals in two matches

Medeama SC newboy Daniel Lomotey has already hit the ground running after bagging two goals in two matches in pre-season activities.

Medeama completed the signing of former Ghana youth star Daniel Lomotey on a two-year deal in a massive transfer coup. The club announced his capture on Monday.

Lomotey joined the Ghana Premier League champions after leaving Algerian outfit ES Setif.

Lomotey joined the North African giants on a three-year deal back in January 2021, worth $100,000.

But he has left with a year left on his contract to return to his native Ghana.

The former Ghana Under-20 youth striker has put pen-to-paper on a permanent contract with the Ghanaian champions.

Lomotey scored against Adisadell Youth in 2-0 win and also scored in the side's 1-1 draw against Venomous Vipers FC at Cape Coast Stadium as Yellow and Mauves continue to prepare ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The former Black Galaxies attacker is eligible to face Dreams FC on Sunday in the Ghana Super Cup as his ITC has arrived.

He is expected to form a deadly partnership with Jonathan Sowah.