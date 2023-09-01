GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama new boy Daniel Lomotey bags two goals in two matches

Published on: 01 September 2023
Medeama SC newboy Daniel Lomotey has already hit the ground running after bagging two goals in two matches in pre-season activities.

Medeama completed the signing of former Ghana youth star Daniel Lomotey on a two-year deal in a massive transfer coup. The club announced his capture on Monday.

Lomotey joined the Ghana Premier League champions after leaving Algerian outfit ES Setif.

Lomotey joined the North African giants on a three-year deal back in January 2021, worth $100,000.

But he has left with a year left on his contract to return to his native Ghana.

The former Ghana Under-20 youth striker has put pen-to-paper on a permanent contract with the Ghanaian champions.

Lomotey scored against Adisadell Youth in 2-0 win and also scored in the side's 1-1 draw against Venomous Vipers FC at Cape Coast Stadium as Yellow and Mauves continue to prepare ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The former Black Galaxies attacker is eligible to face Dreams FC on Sunday in the Ghana Super Cup as his ITC has arrived.

He is expected to form a deadly partnership with Jonathan Sowah.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
