Medeama No.2 Nana Yaw Amankwah backs Kudakwashe Mahachi to take Ghana League by storm

Medeama assistant coach Nana Yaw Amankwah is confident Kudakwashe Mahachi will find his fitness quicker than expected and take the Ghana Premier League by storm.

The Zimbabwe star has been working his way up to full conditioning since he made the switch from South Africa to Ghana.

The 30-year-old made his Medeama bow in the last 10 minutes of the side's 2-0 win at Legon Cities in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

There have been concerns about the unavailability of the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates forward since the start of the season.

But injuries and lack of fitness have conspired against the highly-rated Zimbabwean forward.

Mahachi has been working to pull up the socks and appears to be making significant progress in that regard.

And Medeama assistant coach Nana Yaw Amankwah is confident Mahachi will come good.

"Yeah, he is picking up. Mahachi is a very technically gifted player. He is a very good player," Amankwah said at Wednesday's press conference when asked to assess Mahachi.

"But when he (Mahachi) joined us, his stamina, strength were down and conditioning not too good largely because he had not been competitive for a period. But now he’s picking. We are hopeful his form will be restored to help the team greatly."

Mahachi is part of the 20-man squad announced for Thursday's outstanding Premier League match against Nsoatreman FC at home.