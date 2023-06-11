Medeama now a top force in Ghana football after Premier League triumph

Medeama Sporting Club have established themselves as a giant in Ghana Football having secured their first ever Ghana Premier League title on Sunday thanks to a convincing win over Tamale City.

The Tarkwa-based side thumped their opponents 3-0 on Sunday intensifying an already-euphoric atmosphere in the Western Region.

Evans Adotey's men have acquired for themselves a number of records that sets them apart from teams with less pedigree.

They have ended a 46-year drought becoming the first side to win the league for the Western region since 1977 and also becoming the only third team to clinch the title as a representative from the region with the other two teams being Sekondi Eleven Wise who won in 1960 and Sekondi Hasaacas who won in 1977.

Considering their route to the title triumph, the glory appears as a sharp surprise to many football fans who had diligently followed the competition from scratch.

Having remained consistent in the previous seasons with success in finishing in the top four and six, they had a poor start this time round which ruled them out of the title challenge. Aduana Stars, Accra Lions and Bechem United were the sides who showed ambitions of winning the championships in the early stages of the competitions with Kotoko and Hearts eventually dropping with their inconsistent performances.

As if that was not enough, the Yellow and Mauves had to change coaches twice replacing David Duncan with his assistant Umar Rabi and later reuniting with Evans Adotey.

Adotey eventually lit up the energy and successfully made history with the club.

Prior to this glory, Medeama had seen their dreams cut short after the controversial Tiger Eye Pi documentary 'Number 12' truncated the league in which they were in control.

Again COVID-19 halted the league in 2020 which during a season Medeama had targeted to redeem themselves. However, they have shown consistency throughout which makes their title a deserving one.

They are now the 12th team to ever win the title.

Again, they already won two FA Cups in the past beating Kotoko in the final of both 2013 and 2015 which clearly gives them the identity of title contenders in every competition. The two Cups already puts them in the top five with the most trophies only behind the Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Real Republicans and Great Olympics.

Medeama with their impressive finish to the season look set to make Ghana proud in the next CAF Champions League.