Medeama officials visit Cape Coast Mayor ahead of Remo Stars FC Champions League clash

Medeama officials paid a working visit to the Municipal Chief Executive of Cape Coast, Hon. Ernest Arthur, in his office on Wednesday to solicit for support ahead of our TotalEnergies CAF Champions League match against Remo Stars FC on Sunday.

Joseph Tetteh Zutah, Patrick Akoto as well as Central Regional FA boss Robert Otieku Duncan, NSA officials George Wiredu and Alexander Otieku were in attendance during the meeting.

The club thanked the MCE for the warm reception and solicited for his support for the team ahead of the crunch tie.

The MCE demonstrated generosity by promising to cater for the gate fees of 200 fans to watch the match against the Nigerian counterpart.

He promised to attend the match and support the team against Remo Stars FC on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League Champions will battle Remo Stars FC in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League on Sunday August 20 at the Cape Coast Stadium.