Medeama officials visit Central Regional Minister ahead of Remo Stars FC showdown

Top Medeama officials have paid a working visit to the Central Regional Minister Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan in her office on Wednesday.

Joseph Tetteh Zutah and Patrick Akoto as well as Central Region FA boss Robert Otieku Duncan, National Sports Authority (NSA) duo George Wiredu and Alexander Otieku were in attendance at the Coordinating Council on Wednesday.

The Regional Minister thanked the team for the visit and urged Medeama to go all out against the Nigerians.

As a former athlete, she has promised to visit the team and watch the game against Remo Stars FC on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Officials of the club have been visiting key actors in the region to solicit support ahead of the crunch tie against the West African rivals.

The Ghana Premier League Champions will battle Remo Stars FC in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League on Sunday August 20 at the Cape Coast Stadium.