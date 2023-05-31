Medeama on the verge of breaking the Western region’s 46-year GPL curse

Interesting and realistically, if you support a team that you have never seen win any trophy, that must really dish up as a tear-jerking.

Regrettably, that is the disturbing situation for the good people of the Western Region – a decent number of whom have never had the pleasure of seeing their clubs, lift Ghana’s top-flight trophy since Sekondi Hasaacas last won the competition in 1977 – 46 years ago.

PAST DAYS Historically, 9 clubs including the current teams from the region has participated in the 65 year- old competition that started back in 1958.

Sekondi Eleven Wise became the first club to win the region’s first trophy in 1960 and later followed by Sekondi Hasaacas winning the last trophy for the region in 1977.

Meanwhile, clubs like Independence ( Indies) and others who were popular in the early 60-70’s failed to win the trophy in their prime.

REGION IN GENERAL Western Region clubs were among the founding members of the first recognized league in 1958, and the region was one of the hub of Ghana football talents following the rising stars of Sekondi Eleven Wise, Sekondi Hasaacas and Independence Indies.

However, only four clubs ( Medeama, Karela United, Bibiani Goldstars and Samartex) are representing the region in the current competition.

Out of the total 59 organized league editions, Western Region has only grabbed two medals since 1958.

Ashanti Region tops the chart with 28 trophies, following closely by Greater Accra 24, Brong Ahafo 3, and Central and Upper West region with one each.

According to our research over 54 clubs have participated in the competition only 11 clubs have successfully win it. (Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, XI Wise, Real Republicans, Great Olympics, Ebusua Dwarfs, Sekondi Hasaacas, AshantiGold, Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea and Wa All Stars/ Legon Cities.

CURRENT SEASON Medeama SC, based in Tarkwa in the Western Region are just one win away from grabbing their first ever league championship and first in the region since 1977 after a 2-1 comeback win over King Faisal at the Akoon Community Park last Friday.

As it stands, Medeama sit on top of the league log with 56 points with closest challengers, Aduana, four points off while Bechem are in third position with 51 points.

DECISIVE GAMES The Tarkwa based lads have two matches against FC Samartex 1996 and Tamale City to claim their biggest prize in Ghana football and the very first trophy by Western Region club since 1977, 46-years ago.

The current situation means the ‘Yellow and Mauve” could win the title on Sunday, if they defeat regional rivals FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Park at Samreboi.

If Bechem and Aduana Stars failed to win their next games, their dreams will be over irrespective of the outcome of the Samartex 1996 vrs Medeama match.

And that will definitely puts them on track to break the region’s 46-year trophy curse in the Ghanaian League.

Graciously, Mr, Moses Armah Parker has promised to do everything in his power to make the players feel homy to enable them deliver gold this year to break the stuck 46-year record.

PREVIOUS WINNERS OF THE LEAGUE SINCE 1958

1958: Hearts of Oak ( Accra )

1959 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1960 : Eleven Wise (Sekondi-Takoradi)

1961/62 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1962/63 : Real Republicans (Accra)

1963/64 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1964/65 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1966 : Mysterious Dwarves (Cape Coast)

1967 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1968 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1969 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1970 : Great Olympics (Accra)

1971 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1972 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1973 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1974 : Great Olympics (Accra)

1975 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1976 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1977 : Sekondi Hasaacas (Sekondi)

1978 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1979 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1980 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1981 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1982 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1983 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1984 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1985 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1986 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1987 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1988/89 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1989/90 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1990/91 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1991/92 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1992/93 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

1993/94 : Goldfields (Obuasi)

1994/95 : Goldfields (Obuasi)

1995/96 : Goldfields (Obuasi)

1996/97 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1997/98 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1999 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

2000 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

2001 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

2002 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

2003 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

2004/05 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

2005 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

2006/07 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

2007/08 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

2008/09 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

2009/10 : Aduana Stars (Dormaa)

2010/11 : Berekum Chelsea (Berekum)

2011/12 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

2012/13 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

2013/14 : Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

2015 : Ashanti Gold (Obuasi)

2016 : Wa All Stars (Wa)

2017 : Aduana Stars (Dormaa)

2018 : abandoned due to Anas expose

2019 : GFA Normalization Committee Competition cancelled

2020 : GFA cancelled the league because of the outbreak of coronavirus

2021 : Hearts of Oak (Accra)

2022- Asante Kotoko ( Kumasi)

2023-?

By Samuel Evans Enyan-Riquelme

Source: Domesticsportsgh.com