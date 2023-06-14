Medeama owner Moses Armah 'Parker' expresses gratitude to Tarkwa media

Medeama President Moses Armah 'Parker' has extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Tarkwa media for their exceptional support and coverage throughout the season.

Medeama achieved momentous victory as they clinched their maiden Ghana Premier League title with a commanding 3-0 win over Tamale City on Sunday.

Addressing the dedicated media personnel in a special interview on Medeama FM, Parker acknowledged the united efforts of the Tarkwa media outlets in capturing the essence of Medeama SC's journey, particularly highlighting their excellent coverage of the crucial match against Tamale City.

"Tarkwa media were united and did a great job for the match against Tamale City. I urge you all to continue loving yourselves," he remarked.

Medeama FM, Space FM, Pure FM, Dynamite FM, Mining City, Adwenpa FM, Owass, and Oyerema were among the media outlets recognised by the president for their unwavering dedication and professionalism in reporting on the club's achievement.

The remarkable victory against Tamale City, fueled by Jonathan Sowah's exceptional hat-trick, solidified Medeama SC's place in Ghanaian football history.

They became the 12th club to win the Ghana Premier League, but the first from the Western region since 1977.