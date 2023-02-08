Medeama owner Moses Parker believes club can win league

Medeama owner Moses Parker remains confident that his team can still win the season's league despite sitting in eighth place on the league table with 23 points.

The Yellow and Mauves have experienced difficulties with consistency this season, reflected in their seven wins, seven losses, and two draws in 16 games played.

Despite being eight points behind the current league leaders, Aduana FC, who have 31 points, Parker refuses to give up on the title race.

“The league is not over yet,” the business mogul told Asempa FM.

“No team has won the league yet. If you look at the Ghana Premier League table, we have 23 points and Aduana have 31 points. It’s not over for us.”

In their next match, Medeama SC will travel to Tamale City for the 17th round of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, February 12.