Medeama pair Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro return to club after loan spell at Colorado Spring Switchbacks

Published on: 13 November 2019

Medeama duo Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro have returned to the club following the expiration of their loan spell at USL side Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC, the club announced on Wednesday.

The two players have been handed an extended break after returning to their native country.

Donsu featured 16 times while Yaro made 18 appearances for the USL Championship side.

The two players will return to Tarkwa next week to begin pre-season with the club to buy time to sort out their futures.

 

