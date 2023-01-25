Medeama part ways with forward Jacob Apau

Medeama have mutually parted ways with forward Jacob Asiedu- Apau, the club announced on Wednesday.

"Medeama and Jacob Asiedu-Apau have parted ways by mutual agreement," the club statement read

"The club would like to thank Jacob for his immense contribution across two spells in Tarkwa.

"The forward re-joined on a free transfer, signing a two-year contract after leaving AshantiGold at the end of last season.

"We wish him well in his future endeavour."

Apau is now a free agent and will seek to continue his adventure elsewhere.