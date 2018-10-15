Medeama part ways with midfielder John Arthur by mutual consent

Midfielder John Arthur has left Medeama by mutual consent, according to a statement on the club’s official website.

The 23-year has fallen down the perking order since he joined the club in January 2017.

The club has announced the two parties have parted ways by mutual consent.

"We have mutually parted ways with midfielder John Arthur," a club statement read on Monday

"After speaking to the player and taking into consideration the direction of the club, we mutually decided that it would be in everyone's interest for us to part ways.

"John has indicated to us he is ready to take on the next stage of his career and we want to thank him for his service to Medeama Sporting Club.

"He is an excellent professional, who contributed immensely to the club since he joined in January 2017.

"We want to wish him the best of luck in his future endeavour."

Arthur has previously played for Ghanaian side Ebusua Dwarfs as well as Sudanese side Al Khartoum SC