Medeama part ways with striker Kwame Boateng

Medeama have mutually parted ways with striker Kwame Boateng, the club announced on Friday.

Boateng joined the Mauve and Yellows as a free agent in January 2018.

The striker has been told to look elsewhere following his latest struggles.

The two-time FA Cup winners have confirmed partying ways with the former Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics striker.

"Medeama Sporting Club and Kwame Boateng today parted company on mutual ground," a club statement read on Friday,

"Boateng joined the Mauve and Yellows as a free agent in January 2018.

"The former Asante Kotoko striker was an integral member of the squad as the side finished top of the truncated 2018/19 Ghana Premier League.

"During his time at the club, he showed tremendous professionalism and impressive work ethics.

“We wish Kwame every success in his future career.”