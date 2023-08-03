Medeama part ways with trio Ernest Mwankurinah, Ishmael Hammond and Darlington Gyanfosu Appiah

Medeama SC have mutually parted ways with trio Ernest Mwankurinah, Ishmael Hammond and Darlington Gyanfosu Appiah.

Ernest Mwankurinah joined the Mauve and Yellow after leaving Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Darlington Gyanfosu Appiah distinguished himself since joining from Karela United while Ishmael Hammond is leaving after joining in 2022.

The three players contributed immensely as we won the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in our history.

We would like to thank Ernest, Ishmael and Darlington for their contribution to the team and wish them well in their future endeavours.

Source: Medeamasc.org