Medeama part ways with Zimbabwean forward Kudakwashe Mahachi

Medeama SC and Zimbabwean forward Kudakwashe Mahachi have agreed to part ways following a disappointing spell at the club.

The 30-year-old player joined the Ghanaian champions on a one-year deal in August, but failed to make an impact due to fitness issues and poor form.

Mahachi struggled to impress the technical team despite his experience, managing only a few appearances for the club. His release from Medeama comes as no surprise given his history of off-field problems.

In July 2022, Mahachi was released by South African club SuperSport United amidst legal issues in Zimbabwe. He faced accusations of abuse and attempted murder of his son Diego, although he was later acquitted of both charges.

Despite these challenges, Mahachi boasts an impressive resume in South African football. He has played for several top clubs including Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows, and Mamelodi Sundowns, racking up 153 appearances and scoring 20 goals in the process.

At international level, Mahachi has earned 41 caps for Zimbabwe, scoring four times since his debut in 2013. He was part of the Zimbabwean squad that finished fourth at the 2014 African Nations Championship and also featured at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.