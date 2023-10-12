Medeama partners with Howard University for football clinic

Ghanaian champions Medeama are making waves in Washington DC as part of the Ghana Tourism Authority's Ghana Week celebration.

During their stay in the United States, they have scheduled a friendly match with Major League Soccer side DC United, known as the Capital City Cup, which will be held at the Audi Field in Washington DC on October 14, 2023.

Medeama's arrival on Wednesday night was marked by an exciting football clinic at Howard University, reflecting the team's commitment to community engagement and youth development. This initiative aligns with their mission to promote the sport of football and share their expertise with aspiring players.

The football clinic hosted at Howard University has become a testament to the growing international collaboration between sports organisations and educational institutions, further highlighting the global appeal of football.

Medeama's presence in Washington DC represents not only a sporting event but also a cultural exchange aimed at fostering strong ties between Ghana and the United States.

Medeama have had a great start to the season, securing a historic qualification to the CAF Champions League group stage. They will be facing African champions Al Ahly, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Tanzanian giants Young Africans.