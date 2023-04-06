Medeama Player of the Month: March nominees revealed

Medeama's candidates for March Player of the month are Jonathan Sowah, Felix Kyei and Vincent Atingah – and all you have to do is pick the player you believe should win the award by voting for them.

Jonathan Sowah

It’s fair to say that Jonathan Sowah has had a decent month!

It’s also fair to say that he will probably be the red-hot favourite to land his first prize this season.

The club’s No.9 scored two goals, won two MVP’s in six appearances for the side in the month under review. 2222

Felix Kyei

The most in-form goalkeeper in the Ghanaian top-flight earns his second successive nomination after missing out in February to Nurudeen Abdulai.

The exciting last line of defense kept four cleans sheets in six appearances across the month.

Vincent Atingah Addae

The towering defender scored two goals and won one MVP in six appearances for the Mauve and Yellows.

He is the leading top scorer for the side with six goals so far this season.

Source: Medeamasc.org