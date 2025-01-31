Medeama players need motivation ahead of Legon Cities game – Ibrahim Tanko

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has emphasized the need to lift his players’ morale ahead of their crucial Ghana Premier League clash against Legon Cities on Sunday, February 3, 2025, at the TNA Stadium.

Tanko, who was appointed on a two-and-a-half-year deal on January 29, replaces Evans Adotey, who reverts to his role as the club’s technical director.

The former Ghana international faces an immediate challenge as Medeama looks to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

Speaking about the team’s mindset ahead of the game, Tanko stressed the importance of motivation.

“Every football game is difficult. I'm here as a coach, and Legon Cities are coming with two wins while we are coming with two losses. So, definitely, the players need motivation, and as a coach, I'm the one to do that,” he said.

Tanko added that preparations are in place to ensure Medeama deliver a strong performance.

“We have training today, tomorrow, and Saturday. Definitely, we are going to work hard and then put a smile on the faces of the supporters.”

Medeama will be aiming to secure all three points at home as they seek to regain momentum in the league.