Medeama pocket staggering GHS 300,000 after brilliant Ghana Premier League title triumph

Medeama netted a whopping GHS 300,000 as reward for being the best team in the land. According to GHANAsoccernet.com sources close to the club and the GFA, the Yellow and Mauves will be rewarded with astronomical money in the coming weeks.

The club, well run and oiled by business mogul Moses Armah finally saw his dream, when he first bought Kessben FC for a reported $600,000 and renamed it Medeama with a promise to make the Tarwa-based club the best in Ghana became a reality over the weekend.

The club’s success has injected life, belief, and renewed enthusiasm into the once labouring Ghana Premier League. Medeama's GHS 300,000 is GHS 50,000 more than Asante Kotoko got for winning it last season.

The last time a club from the western region won the league was in 1977, when Sekondi Hasaacas claimed their inaugural title. Since then, the region has struggled to produce a champion.

Thousand of fans gathered hours before the final game of the season against Tamale City where a draw would have been enough to crown them champions. Still, as has often been the case this season, the winners in waiting got the job done nice and early with a thumping 3-0 win to crown a memorable campaign.

Their dominance throughout the campaign showing in what could potentially be a slippery banana peel, turned into a day to remember for every except Tamale City who joined Kotoku Royals and King Faisal as the relegated teams of the season.

For Medeama, this is all that it means to play football at the highest level and the challenge now to everyone at the club is to repeat the trick next season and possibly make it into the money zone of the CAF continental competitions.