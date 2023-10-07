Medeama poster boy Jonathan Sowah scoops Man of the Match in historic Bechem United win

Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah was crowned Man of the match after scoring a brilliant goal in his side's comeback 2-1 win at Bechem United.

The Black Stars forward put up another scintillating performance at the Nana Gyeabour Park to help the champions secure a famous win away from home.

Sowah put Medeama back in the game with a sublime equaliser- keeping his calmness and composure to beat Benjamin Asiedu in post.

Substitute Ebenezer Nkrumah sealed victory for the visitors with a piledriver to silence the home fans.

Cephas Mantey opened the scoring for the side but the two second half goals from Jonathan Sowah and Ebenezer Nkrumah did the magic for the champions.

This is the first time Medeama has won in Bechem since the club marked its Premier League debut over a decade ago.