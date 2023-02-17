Medeama powerful defender Nurudeen Abdulai bags another MVP in Legon Cities win

Nurudeen Abdulai continued his impressive form in his debut Ghana Premier League season after another Man of the Match performance in his side's 2-0 win over Legon Cities on Friday.

The talented centre-back put up another masterstroke of a performance at the Akoon Community Park as the home side recorded their fourth home win in five.

Nurudeen Abdulai, who joined the Mauve and Yellow from lower division side Cheetah FC was on target as the two-time FA Cup winners bagged maximum points.

The powerful centre-back is now living the dream as he continues to earn reviews for his startling displays for the side.

Nurudeen Abdulai scored his second goal of the season with a sublime finish in the 40th minute.

The powerful centre-back tip-toed on a cross from captain Kwasi Donsu to deliver a cracking shot to beat goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey to put the home side infront.

The Mauve and Yellows made their dominance count after striker Joshua Agyemang put the icing on the cake with a sleek finish on 70th minute to hand the side the maximum points at the Akoon Community Park.

Medeama enjoyed the chunk of possession with goalkeeper Felix Kyei on a virtual holiday as the two-time FA Cup winners bagged maximum points to move up the ladder.

This is the side’s fourth win at home in five games at home – with our only defeat to Hearts of Oak.

Medeama have now catapulted to 6th on the table after 18 matches.

We travel up north to battle Tamale City on Wednesday.