Medeama preparing adequately for friendly match against DC United in US- Moses Armah

Moses Armah, the President of Medeama SC, has confirmed that the club is actively gearing up to face DC United, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team in the United States. This matchup is part of the club's comprehensive preparations for their CAF Champions League campaign.

In their relentless pursuit of honing their competitive edge for the pivotal CAF Champions League group stage encounters, Medeama SC is sparing no effort. The President of the club, Moses Parker, has verified that preparations for this friendly encounter with DC United are in full swing.

With players and the technical staff making preparations for their visa applications at the US Embassy, the team will soon depart the country for the tie.

The anticipation is fueled by the prospect of gaining invaluable experience and exposure through this clash with the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit.

"Today the team will go to the embassy to collect our visa. It is on the 14th of October we will play DC United at the Audi Field in Washington DC," he told Peace FM.

"They organized the friendly match and we will play on the 14th so that is the program. The team is still here [Accra] when we returned we haven't travelled back the team will go to the embassy today," he added.

The Yellow and Mauves became the first Ghanaian club to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League after 11 years following Berekum Chelsea's feat in 2012.

Medeama achieved this impressive feat after beating Remo Stars of Nigeria and Guinean giants in the initial stages of the competition respectively.