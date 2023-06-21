GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama present Ghana Premier League trophy to Speaker of Parliament

Published on: 21 June 2023
Ghana Premier League champions Medeama paid a visit to the esteemed Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday.

During their visit to his office, the team proudly presented the prestigious league trophy, which they had won for the very first time in their history.

The Medeama delegation was led by Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, and Dr Tony Aubynn, an Executive Council member who also serves on the Medeama board of directors. Additionally, Moses Armah Parker, the club President, graced the occasion alongside Hon. George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem.

The team, filled with pride and jubilation, expressed their gratitude to Speaker Alban Bagbin for receiving them and allowing them the honour of presenting him with the highly coveted league trophy.

 

The Speaker of Parliament congratulated the team on their historic victory and commended their efforts.

The visit concluded with a warm exchange of pleasantries and well wishes between the Medeama representatives and Speaker Alban Bagbin.

