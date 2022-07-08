Medeama presents Ghana Premier League silver medal to headline sponsor Goldfields

Medeama have presented their Ghana Premier League silver medal to its proud sponsors Goldfields in Accra.

The Mauve and Yellows finished second behind champions Asante Kotoko at the end of the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League season.

Top officials of the club including its president Moses Armah led a powerful delegation to present the medals to its sponsors Goldfields.

Acting Vice-President of Goldfields Joshua Mortoti received the entourage at the corporate affairs headquarters of the company in the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Thursday.

In attendance were former Chief Executive and now board member in charge of administration James Essilfie, administrative manager Joseph Tetteh Zutah and outstanding communication director Patrick Akoto.

The two-time FA Cup winners placed second on the Premier League table for the first time in its history, losing the ultimate title to Asante Kotoko.

"Our Acting Executive Vice President, Joshua Mortoti, commended Medeama Sporting Club for placing second in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League, when executives of the club called on him to share the exciting news and show appreciation to the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation for supporting the club," an official statement from Goldfields read

"The President of the club, Moses Armah, also presented silver medals to the Foundation Trustees.

"The Foundation supported Medeama’s participation in the two most recent leagues with US$150,000 and US$300,000. We are proud of Medeama for their impressive performance."

It's been a remarkable feat for the Mauve and Yellows, who have bee tipped to clinch the Premier League title next season.