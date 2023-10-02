Medeama President acknowledges challenge after CAF Champions League group stage qualification"

Medeama President Moses Armah acknowledges that the challenges awaiting them in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League's group stage are even more difficult than those they encountered in the preliminary round.

The Yellow and Mauves achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Ghanaian team to reach the group stage of Africa's premier club competition in 11 years, since Berekum Chelsea's achievement in 2012.

Medeama secured their place in the CAF Champions League group stage with a hard-fought 4-3 aggregate victory over Guinean giants Horoya in the second preliminary round of qualifying.

Armah emphasised that while their qualification was a notable achievement, the upcoming stage presents a tougher challenge, as they will face some of Africa's top teams in the group stage.

"Even though we qualified, we want to highlight that it didn't come on a silver platter and we know a far more difficult task ahead as we will play against the giants in African club football in the group stage," Armah said.

"As a result, we will need most and all forms of support to make our Champions League journey successful."

Medeama await their opponents in the group stage as they aim to advance further in the competition.