Medeama president expects Jonathan Sowah's inclusion in Ghana squad to count in CAR game

Medeama SC president Moses Armah 'Parker' is hoping to see a positive impact from striker Jonathan Sowah who earned his maiden call-up to the Black Stars.

Ahead of the crucial tie against the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, Sowah became the second local-based player to be invited by coach Chris Hughton after former Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni who recently joined the team in camp ahead of their previous game against Madagascar in June.

Sowah who had an impressive season scoring 12 goals in 18 matches to help Medeama SC clinch their first Ghana Premier League title scored a brace on Sunday against Dreams FC to help his team win the Champion of Champions trophy over Dreams FC with a 2-1 win.

Moses Armah believes the 24-year-old's quality is evident in his performances, and he hopes that such skills will go a long way toward assisting Ghana in reaching the 2023 AFCON, which will be held in Ivory Coast.

"Superb. You know that Jonathan is good if you look at the goals he scored. Perfect. So he deserved to be called at Black Stars," he told Peace FM.

"We are praying he will go and give us the same goals so that Ghana will qualify for the AFCON," he added.

The crunch fixture will come off on Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium as Ghana hope to avoid defeat to sail through.