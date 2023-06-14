Medeama president explains why David Duncan was hired and fired before the end of the season

Medeama SC President Moses Armah 'Parker' has explained why David Duncan was appointed as the club's head coach.

Duncan was named the team's new boss ahead of the start of the just concluded 2022/23 season, succeeding Umar Rabi.

However, the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach was fired after only four months at the club owing to poor performance, with Umar Rabi taking over.

Rabi was eventually replaced by Evans Adotey, who led the team to the Premier League title.

Moses Parker explained the reason for Duncan's appointment, saying that they required a trainer with experience to lead the side.

"The appointment of David Duncan was a good one because Umar Rabbi was inexperienced. He [Umari Rabbi] is our own and we wanted to build him but it got to a point he was not allowing Duncan to work so we had to make a decision on allowing David Duncan to leave the club," he told Asempa FM.

Medeama were declared season winners after defeating Tamale City 3-0 at Akoon Park on Sunday.

Next season, the Yellow and Mavue will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League.