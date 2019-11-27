Medeama president Moses Armah attends 2019 Soccerex in USA

Medeama president Moses Armah was among few top Ghanaian football officials who attended the 2019 Soccerex in the United States of America.

The hugely-respected club owner has been in Miami, Florida, for the past few weeks to learn, connect, and network with the hundreds of soccer professionals from North America, Latin America and key global industry players.

He joined 180 delegates across the globe to explore the opportunities that will benefit his club.

The two-day event provided unrivaled commercial, networking and learning opportunities for thousands of soccer business professionals.

The event provided the attendees with the opportunity to learn from leading senior football industry specialists with expertise in areas such as business strategy, broadcasting, stadia, grassroots, club soccer and new media.