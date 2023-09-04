Medeama President Moses Armah attributes club's success to hard work and motivation

Medeama President Moses Armah has attributed the recent successes of the club to hard work and motivation.

Medeama's remarkable achievements include their recent victory over FA Cup winners Dreams FC in the Champion of Champions Cup, adding another trophy to their league title earned last season.

Furthermore, the club have advanced to the second round of the CAF Champions League qualifiers, where they are set to face Guinean giants Horoya.

Armah expressed his gratitude for the successful season, stating, "We thank God this is our season. Medeama champions – this shows that the champions have arrived, so it is good for us."

He emphasised that it is the combination of hard work and motivation that has led to the club's continuous success, with players achieving remarkable milestones.

Acknowledging the support from their hometown, Amrah added, "We thank those in Tarkwa; every cup that Medeama plays, Medeama should win it so that Tarkwa will move forward. So we thank God," concluding on a note of appreciation for the club's community and the collective effort that has propelled them to glory.