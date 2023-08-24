Medeama President Moses Armah explains planned transfer activity with Sirens FC

Medeama President Moses Armah has shed light on the club's recent transfer activity involving Maltese club Sirens FC, revealing that the move was a well-planned exercise within the club's management.

The announcement of nine players departing from Medeama to join Sirens FC in Malta on August 21, 2023, has garnered attention as a unique development in the Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Moses Armah clarified that the transfers were not a sudden decision but rather a part of the club's strategic approach. "This is part of Medeama SC’s plans and we are looking for another proposal from Europe or Asia but for now, this is the one that has been completed," he stated.

Moses Armah also revealed that the groundwork for these transfers had been laid out over a significant period. He shared insights, saying, "I travelled to Malta a few weeks ago and spent several days concluding the process, but it began a year ago, and with the officials of FC Sirens coming to Ghana to scout for players."

Addressing concerns about the potential impact on Medeama's CAF Champions League aspirations due to these transfers, Moses Armah assured, "Players who have been registered for the CAF Champions League campaign will not be released, but those that went were agreed upon before the 2022/2023 season ended."