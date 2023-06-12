Medeama president Moses Armah 'Parker' ecstatic with Ghana Premier League triumph

Medeama SC president Moses Armah 'Parker' has shared his delight after his team emerged winners of the Ghana Premier League.

The Tarkwa-based side rose to the top in the last few weeks and sealed their victory with a 3-0 win over Tamale City who are now relegated alongside, King Faisal and Kotoku Royals.

The triumph makes Medeama SC the third team from the Western region to win the competition with Sekondi Eleven Wise and Sekondi Hasaacas being the only other representatives from the region to have won it. It also ended a 46-year GPL trophy drought for the region.

Reacting to the victory Moses Armah said it was indescribable but a well-deserved feat for the Yellow and Mauves.

"I'm very very happy today. We've tried several times. Three times. We were on top and something came up including the Normalisation period. Now it is our time and the title is in Tarkwa. This is how the world is. If you want something good for yourself, you will encounter both the good and the bad.

"I was looking for a coach who would get me the title. It was not coming so I continued pushing so it got to I said when I said to myself I had to go back.

"Because [Evans] Adotey was part of our two FA Cup triumphs so I contemplated on the possibility to be reunited with him. So we brought him and God has given the cup to us.

Medeama will soon begin preparations for next season's CAF Champions League