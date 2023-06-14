Medeama President Moses Armah Parker reveals recruitment strategy for next season

Following their triumph in the Ghana Premier League, Medeama President Moses Armah 'Parker' has disclosed the club's plans for player recruitment in preparation for next season.

Parker stated that the club aim to strengthen the squad but will not be making an excessive number of signings.

As the newly crowned champions, Medeama have earned the right to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League, fueling their ambition to make a mark on the continental stage. With this in mind, they are determined to bolster their squad appropriately.

Speaking on Medeama FM, Parker emphasised their approach to player recruitment, saying, "We won't do too much recruitment. We will sign players for the positions we need, especially in the attack. The coach's report will determine which players we will go for."

Medeama are focused on strategic signings that address specific areas of the team, particularly in the attacking department. They will rely on coach Evans Adotey's assessment and recommendations to identify suitable players to reinforce the squad.

Medeama's successful league campaign has put them in a position of strength as they prepare for the challenges of competing in the CAF Champions League.