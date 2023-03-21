Medeama president Moses Armah sponsors fans with 500 free tickets for Ghana vs Angola clash

In a bid to support fans and ensure a full house at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Medeama president Moses Armah has purchased 500 tickets for Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Angola.

This comes after Asante Kotoko board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei announced his sponsorship of 1000 fans to watch the game for free.

Both successful businessmen have contributed towards creating a vibrant atmosphere for the match, which is crucial for the Black Stars. The national team, fresh from their fourth World Cup appearance, will be looking to prove their worth in their first game of the year under the guidance of new coach Chris Hughton.

The Black Stars currently have four points in the qualifiers, having beaten Madagascar and drawn with the Central African Republic. A win against Angola on Thursday would ensure they remain at the top of the group, and a victory against them again in Luanda four days later would secure qualification for next year's Afcon.

The generous gestures from Armah and Kyei have been lauded by fans and are expected to encourage more supporters to turn up for the match, creating a lively atmosphere for the Black Stars.