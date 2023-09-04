Medeama President Moses Armah thrilled following Champion of Champions Cup victory

President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah is ecstatic after his team's triumph in the Champion of Champions clash on Sunday against Dreams FC.

The Yellow and Mauves who won the Ghana Premier League squared off with Ghana FA cup champions Dreams FC on Sunday to determine the overall champions for Ghana ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Jonathan Sowah scored a brace in the space of four minutes to inspire Medeama to a 2-1 win as Agyenim Boateng pulled one back in an exciting encounter at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Moses Armah indicated that the driving factors for his team's recurring successes were hard work and motivation from the players.

"We thank God this is our season. Medeama are champions and this shows that the champions have arrived so it is good for us," he told Peace FM.

"It is hard work and motivation from the players that make the glories come like that.

"We thank those in Tarkwa every cup that Medeama plays Medeama should win it so that Tarkwa will move forward so we thank God," he ended.

Medeama are preparing to continue in their great form as they look set to face Guinean side Horoya in the second round of the CAF Champions League.