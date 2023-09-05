Medeama President Moses Armah urges fans' support ahead of Horoya AC clash

Medeama President Moses Armah is setting his sights on a momentous showdown as his club prepare to face off against Guinean powerhouse Horoya AC in the CAF Champions League.

The club's paramount objective is to secure victory against Horoya AC and secure their passage to the coveted group stage of this prestigious competition.

Expressing his profound gratitude, Armah acknowledged the unwavering support that Medeama has enjoyed from various cities across Ghana. He singled out Tarkwa, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Bogoso, and Prestea for their steadfast backing during the team's matches.

“I thank them very much, Tarkwa, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Bogoso, Prestea and the whole of Ghana have been supporting us any time we have a match and we are grateful,” said Armah.

Armah made a heartfelt plea to the fans, urging them to maintain their fervent support as the team ready themselves for this pivotal encounter.

“I will appeal to all of them to come to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday 17th September 2023 to watch good football made in Tarkwa, Ghana as we take on Horoya AC in the first leg Second Preliminary Round of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League,” he said.

The first leg of this crucial match will be hosted in Cape Coast, Ghana, with the return leg set to take place in Guinea, both matches scheduled for this month following the international break.