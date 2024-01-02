Medeama rally behind Chef Faila Abdul Razak's Guinness World Records attempt

Ghanaian champions, Medeama, have expressed their full support for Chef Faila Abdul Razak in her ambitious quest to break the longest solo cooking record in the Guinness World Records.

The club, present at the Modern City Hotel on Tuesday, shared their endorsement on social media, stating, "Following our intensive training session today, we transitioned to provide unwavering support to Chef Faila at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where she endeavours to set a new record for the longest continuous cooking hours."

Chef Faila commenced her culinary marathon on January 1, intending to conclude on January 5, 2024. The chef aims to surpass the existing longest cooking record of 119 hours and 57 minutes, set by Alan Fisher from Ireland in 2023, by cooking continuously for 120 hours or more.

The current record was achieved by Fisher, who cooked without a break, and Chef Faila Abdul Razak is determined to establish a new benchmark for Ghana.