Medeama re-hire veteran coach Evans Adotey as technical director for the rest of the season

Medeama SC have announced the appointment of tactician Evans Adotey as he returns to the club for a third spell. He has been fired for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The Yellow and Mauves have been without a substantive head coach since the departure of Umar Abdul Rabi who resigned from his position a few weeks ago.

Abdul Rabi took charge of the team following the exit of David Duncan who was appointed before the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

The former Black Stars assistant coach left the club after a poor start to the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League.

Adotey has been appointed as the technical director of Medeama until the end of the current season but he will have an oversight responsibility on the first team, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

Adotey led Medeama SC as interim coach to clinch their first-ever FA Cup in 2013 and aided them to finish fourth on the Ghana Premier League table in the 2012-13 season.

He also served as technical director of the Tarkwa-based club from 2015 to 2017 before leaving.

During his four-year period with Medeama as interim head coach, assistant coach and technical director, he helped the club to win two Ghanaian FA Cups in 2013 and 2015 and the Ghana Super Cup in 2017.

The 58-year-old trainer has been attached to lower-tier side Mountain FC after ending his stay at Premier League outfit Karela United as head coach in 2021.

He was the assistant coach of the Ghana male U20 team that won the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.