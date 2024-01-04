Medeama re-sign former defender Fatawu Sulemana on two-year deal

Medeama have completed the re-signing of defender Fatawu Sulemana on a permanent contract, the club announced on Thursday.

The 20-year-old has returned to Tarkwa where he was a cult hero for his outstanding performances for the Ghana Premier League giants.

The left-back is making a return to the Ghanaian top-flight just a year after he joined Sudanese giants Al Merreikh SC.

Political instability in Sudan has forced Fatawu and other players to flee and find a new home elsewhere.

Sulemana, who was being tracked by Ghanaian powerhouse, Asante Kotoko, has put pen-to-paper after completing formalities.

"It's exciting to be back to Tarkwa. The situation meant I returned home to continue with my career," Sulemana told the club's official website

"Reintegrating into the team has been made easy because I spent almost four years here before.

"The current group is very promising and I hope to play a major part in our ambitions this season."

Sulemana initially joined Medeama in 2019 after his tenure with Miracle Land FC. However, in January 2023, he signed for Al Merreikh, but the armed conflict in Sudan has prompted his return to Ghana.

Prior to his departure to Northeast Africa, Sulemana had been a consistent performer for Medeama in the Ghana Premier League across the previous two seasons.

He has played 11 out of 13 matches in the2021-22 campaign with top rated displays for the Yellow and Mauves.