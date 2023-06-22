GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama reach partnership deal with Fiase Golden Royal Ladies FC as official women's team

Published on: 22 June 2023
Medeama have announced a partnership agreement with Fiase Golden Royal Ladies FC as the official women's team.

The announcement represents another significant and exciting step forward in adopting a female football club as part of CAF's growing effort of developing the game.

The club will provide logistical and other support to the team in the Western Region Division One Women’s League.

Medeama is excited at the partnership with Fiase Golden Royal Ladies FC as we week to improving women's football.

