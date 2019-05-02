Medeama ready hold on to 'hot coal' top spot, says Bright Enchil

Medeama left back Bright Enchil insists staying top of the table in the Special Competition is a big task but they are staying grounded.

The Mauve and Yellows leapfrogged Asante Kotoko SC at the summit on Wednesday as they come from a goal down to beat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 in Obuasi.

It is the first time the Samuel Boadu led side are leading the log in the campaign.

"It's a big task getting to the top of the table. We know what we can do. We will continue to do what we use to do and nothing special," Enchill said.

"We hope to maintain the momentum if we continue from where we are now.

"There are lot of matches still head of us. We are working hard to stay positive to get to the top. We want to maintain our top spot and definitely it is achievable.''

Medeama travel to Eleven Wonders FC for their next fixture on Sunday.

By Nuhu Adams