Medeama ready to face MLS side DC United - Patrick Akoto

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama are preparing for an exciting international friendly match against Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United.

This highly anticipated fixture promises to be a display of skill and determination, with both teams eagerly anticipating a memorable encounter with Medeama hoping to leverage the opportunity to buld a competive edge for their upcoming assignments.

Patrick Akoto, Medeama's Public Relations Officer, expressed the club's enthusiasm for the upcoming challenge. He highlighted the squad's eagerness as they prepare for this high-profile match.

Ina n interview with Peace FM Akoto said "So far, when we got here, everything is calm. Officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority, including their CEO, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, were here to see us. He came to where we are with his staff. In fact, everything is going well, and the boys have gone to sleep. When we arrived, everything is fine."

The Yellow and Mauves are looking forward to an exciting experience in the United States of America, and they have had a smooth journey so far.

The friendly match against DC United promises to be a significant event in their journey as they intensify preparations ahaed of their CAF Champions League group stage matches as well as their matches in the ongoing Ghana Premier League