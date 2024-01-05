Medeama report RTU to Ghana FA, demands swift action to avoid reprisal

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama have officially reported the conduct of Real Tamale United fans to the Ghana FA, demanding a swift action against the club to avoid a reprisal in Tarkwa after the outstanding game involving the two sides was marred by crowd trouble.

Officials of the Mauve and Yellow are livid with the treatment meted to their players and staff during the match at he dilapidated Aliu Mahama Stadium on Wednesday January 3, 2024.

Medeama have branded the action of the Real Tamale United fans as 'stone-age, and demands a swift response from the Ghana Football Association.

With the home side leading the champions 1-0 in the first half, shocking scenes of the fans pelting match officials has gained widespread traction in the local media.

The incident has sparked outrage in the powerful West African nation after match commissioner Charles Darkwah collapsed in the ensuring run for survival.

The Kumasi-based former Opoku Ware School tutor, had to be attended to by paramedics to gain consciousness after a flying object him to the ground.

The Tarkwa-based side feel petrified and scandalized and are demanding the football association to act swiftly.

"We wish to bring to your notice that rioting fans of RTU harassed and intimidated our team performance analyst and other staff from performing their duties," portion of the letter with an attached video evidence intercepted by GHANAsoccernet.com reads.

"It will interest you to know, Mr. General Secretary, that the use of brute force by the home fans led to the momentary collapse of the Match Commissioner Mr. Charles Darkwah with match officials running for cover â€“ making the venue volatile and unsafe for football.

"Strikingly, Sir, the Match Commissioner miraculously ordered for the continuation of the game â€“ close to an hour after he was resuscitated by the paramedics despite reluctance from the referees.

"We implore your high office as a matter of urgency to take action against Real Tamale United to avoid reprisal in Tarkwa during the second round of the season.

"Violence has no space and room in the administration of the game as we expect the Ghana Football Association to come down heavy in sanctioning RTU."

Fuseini Mustapha scored the only goal of the match as the Pride of the North picked maximum points against the champions at home.