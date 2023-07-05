Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko compete for Accra Lions midfielder Dominic Nsobila

Accra Lions midfielder Dominic Nsobila has emerged as a key target for various top clubs including Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko are believed to have shown interest in the Black Meteors midfielder in the past but are unable to decide on an official move due to internal issues within the club's hierarchy. They are looking to get Nsobilla as they seek to recover from last season. Nsobila is also expected to bring in consistency as compared to the team's injury-prone midfielders.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC have joined the race and are willing to compete with the Porcupine Warriors for the midfielder's signature as they continue preparations for next season where they will be competing in the CAF Champions League.

Nsobila, who recently featured for Ghana's U-23 side the Black Meteors in the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has also piqued the interest of Tanzanian club Young Africans.

Medeama Sporting Club, on the other hand, is keeping a close eye on some players ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.

They were linked with Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey earlier this week and are also thought to be interested in Nsobila.

In two seasons Nsobila has made 54 appearances for Accra Lions showcasing his stamina and consistency.