Medeama SC announce Nguvu Mining Limited sponsorship

Ghanaian champions Medeama SC have unveiled Nguvu Mining Limited as their new headline sponsor at an event held in Accra on Friday.

Nguvu Mining takes over from Gold Fields Ghana Limited, which had terminated its contract with the club.

Nguvu Mining's logo will prominently feature on Medeama's distinctive Mauve and Yellow jersey for both the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League campaign. Beyond branding, the mining company will provide vital financial support to the club.

As Medeama prepare to compete in the CAF Champions League group stage against formidable opponents such as African champions Al Ahly, CR Belouizdad, and Yanga SC, Nguvu Mining's sponsorship is seen as a timely boost to the club's resources.

Nguvu Mining, founded by Ghanaian Angela List with over 20 years of experience in the mining industry, has made significant strides in the sector.

The company's acquisitions include operating mines in Ghana, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, as well as exploration licenses in Cote d'Ivoire and Liberia. Nguvu Mining currently produces around 250,000 ounces of gold annually, with plans for further expansion.

The company places strong emphasis on local employment, with 90% of its workforce being locally hired and 60% of its management being from the local community. Nguvu Mining's sponsorship of Medeama SC not only aligns with their commitment to the community but also underscores their support for Ghanaian football and the club's aspirations in continental competitions.