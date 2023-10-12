Medeama SC arrive in USA ahead of DC United clash

Ghanaian champions, Medeama SC have arrived in the United States for the game against Major League Soccer side, DC United.

The Mauve and Yellow face DC United as part of activities to celebrate Ghana Week 2023.

The match dubbed as the Capital City Cup will be played at the Audi Field in Washington DC on October 14, 2023.

Danita Johnson, the President of Business Operations of DC United said the club was thrilled to host Medeama in a friendly.

“D.C. United are thrilled to bring another storied and well-followed international club to our home of Audi Field and to our local community of Washington, D.C.,” she said.

“Soccer is a global sport, and this matchup against a historic Ghanaian club like Medeama SC will help us further grow the game in our region and provide another diverse experience for our fanbase.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, also expressed his delight with the upcoming game.

“This great game which is part of Ghana Week DC not only bridges the gap between Ghana and the USA, but also serves as a shining beacon of unity and collaboration, showcasing the spirit of the Beyond the Return project we are embarking on,” he stated back in August

“Together, we celebrate culture, forge lasting connections, and ignite a new era of international camaraderie.”