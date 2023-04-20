Medeama SC attend mass in honour of late referee RTK Atiffu

Medeama SC Paid tribute to late retired referee Thomas Richard Kofi Attifu after attending a mass in his honour at the Roman Catholic Church.

The team lead by coach Evans Adotey will immediately leave for Accra ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash against Accra Lions.

Referee Attifu died after almost a week in the hospital following an accident at Sege Junction while on his way from a funeral.

The Team was present at the Roman Catholic Church today to observe a mass in honour of the late retired FIFA referee, Thomas Richard Kofi Attifu. #Nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/nRkrOK9GN3 — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) April 20, 2023

Atifu was a highly respected figure in the world of football refereeing, having officiated numerous high-profile matches both locally and internationally.

He was considered one of the most experienced referees in Africa at the time of his retirement, having overseen matches in various competitions including the African Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In addition to his refereeing career, Atifu was also a FIFA instructor, mentoring and training young referees to become successful in their own careers.