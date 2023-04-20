GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Medeama SC attend mass in honour of late referee RTK Atiffu

Published on: 20 April 2023
Medeama SC attend mass in honour of late referee RTK Atiffu

Medeama SC Paid tribute to late retired referee Thomas Richard Kofi Attifu after attending a mass in his honour at the Roman Catholic Church. 

The team lead by coach Evans Adotey will immediately leave for Accra ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash against Accra Lions.

Referee Attifu died after almost a week in the hospital following an accident at Sege Junction while on his way from a funeral.

 

Atifu was a highly respected figure in the world of football refereeing, having officiated numerous high-profile matches both locally and internationally.

He was considered one of the most experienced referees in Africa at the time of his retirement, having overseen matches in various competitions including the African Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In addition to his refereeing career, Atifu was also a FIFA instructor, mentoring and training young referees to become successful in their own careers.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more