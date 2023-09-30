Medeama SC break 11-Year Ghanaian drought in CAF Champions League

Medeama SC has achieved a historic milestone in Ghanaian football, becoming the first Ghanaian club in over a decade to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

In a hard-fought contest against Horoya, the Ghanaian champions secured their spot in the group stage of the 2023/24 edition of the competition with a 4-3 aggregate victory over the two legs in the second round of the preliminary qualifiers.

The last Ghanaian club to achieve this remarkable feat was Berekum Chelsea, accomplishing the same in the 2012 edition of the prestigious African club football competition.

Medeama, in their maiden attempt, has broken the long-standing jinx and will now compete with some of the continent's best clubs in the group stage.

This accomplishment sets Medeama apart from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, both of whom have clinched titles in the CAF Champions League but have failed to progress beyond the first round of the qualifiers in recent years.

Beyond the prestige of this achievement, it also comes with significant financial rewards, as Medeama SC is poised to earn $550,000 for their remarkable journey to the group stage of the CAF Champions League this season.

This historic qualification underscores the team's unwavering determination and dedication, solidifying their reputation on the continental stage and inspiring aspirations for greater success in the future.

This will also be the first time in over a decade that two Ghanaian teams Medeama and Dreams FC will be participating in the group stage of the CAF Inter-club competitions this season.