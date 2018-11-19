Medeama SC captain Joseph Tetteh-Zutah involved in minor motor accident, midfielder discharged from hospital

Medeama SC captain Joseph Tetteh-Zutah was involved in a minor motor accident in Tarkwa on Monday, the club has announced.

The midfielder sustained minor injuries.

The youngster has been discharged from the New Government Hospital in Tarkwa.

Zutah has been overly impressive for the Mauve and Yellows since he rejoined the club.

He has been a mainstay of coach Samuel Boadu’a squad in their campaign this term.

