Medeama SC chief Moses Parker rules out Samuel Boadu's return

Medeama SC president Moses Armah Parker has ruled out hiring former coach Samuel Boadu.

Boadu was a former coach of the Mauve and Yellow before he left the club to join Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak in February 2021.

In an interview by the Communications Director Patrick Akoto, Moses Parker was hurt when Samuel Boadu left the club to Hearts of Oak.

"The club feels hurt by way the Sammy (Samuel Boadu) resigned. He resigned on a pitch and that has really hurt the club President and the team," Patrick Akoto told Tarkwa-based Mining City Radio.

"We gave him a huge opportunity but the club feels he slapped us on the face in the most hurtful manner.

"It's not easy for a club cast in the stature of Medeama to give a lower-tier coach such a monumental opportunity but we believed in him and gave him a shot.

"The club has no difficulty if he wants to quit and move on. However, its important for employees to always bear in mind the circumstances and how they exit any company. It will always be used as a future reference.

"He was given the much needed respect and support but we feel he has betrayed us in the most gut-wrenching manner. It's a lesson well learnt by the club going forward."

Moses Parker in an interview has decided to back interim coach Umar Rabbi and is not interested in hiring his former employer.

“It’s not possible. It may be possible but not now. Medeama and Samuel Boadu have not discussed anything about his coming back,” he told Asempa FM.

“Medeama do not need any coach now. We don’t need to make any changes again. We need to concentrate; we don’t want what happened to happen again.

“We have learned our lessons and we’ll focus on Rabi.”, he added.

Samuel Boadu won three major titles when he joined Hearts of Oak from Medeama before he was sacked last season.