Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey excited about CAF Champions League win over Horoya

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has expressed his excitement following his team's victory over AC Horoya in the first leg of the CAF Champions League playoff tie.

The Ghanaian champions secured an impressive win over the Guinean side in the first leg of the second round of preliminary games at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The first half ended without any goals, but Medeama SC came back strong in the second half, with Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Kofi Asmah all finding the net to secure a 3-1 victory.

Speaking after the game, Coach Adotey acknowledged the strength of the opposition, saying, "We played against a very good side. Horoya was very physical today and used their strength, but I’m glad we took our chances today."

The second leg will take place at the General Lansana Conte Stadium on Sunday, September 30. Medeama SC will aim to deliver another impressive performance and avoid defeat, as they seek to advance to the group stage of the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history.